VIDEO: Shramjeevi Sanghatana Demands Action Against Contractor For Poor Road Quality In Nashik's Igatpuri | Video Screengrab

The work on the 5-km road from Bharwaj Nirpan to Manjargaon in Nashik's Igatpuri taluka was completed two months ago under the Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana. However, the unseasonal rains in the last few days have exposed the quality of the work on this road. Due to the rain, the road has cracked at various places and has started to erode at many places, making vehicular travel on this road dangerous.

During the work on this road, the concerned contractor only filled the soil, poured some gravel on it and paved it, allege the locals. They add that no durable construction or good quality materials were used in this work. Not only this, the villagers themselves removed the asphalt and gravel from the road by hand, revealing the poor condition of the road.

Sitaram Gawanda from the Shramjeevi Sanghatana said that this road goes from the upper side of the Bham Dam to Ambewadi. The road has many ups and downs and big turns. Therefore, this road is very important, and the possibility of any major accident due to its poor condition cannot be ruled out. Citizens of nine villages travel on this road regularly, which is why the locals are expressing anger.

Demand and warning of the Shramjeevi Sanghatana

In this case, the leader of the Shramjeevi Sanghatana, Sitaram Gawanda, has strongly condemned the contractor and demanded that the concerned contractor be blacklisted. Also, he has requested the administration to completely reconstruct the road so that the citizens of this area get safe and quality road facilities. Otherwise, Gawanda has warned of launching a strong agitation.