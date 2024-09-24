VIDEO: Shiv Sena Workers In Pune Celebrate Encounter Of Accused In Badlapur Sexual Assault Case | Video Screengrab

Shiv Sena workers in Pune on Tuesday burst firecrackers and distributed sweets to celebrate the death of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case in an alleged police encounter.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | Shiv Sena workers celebrate and congratulate Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Police, a day after Badlapur sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde died after being shot at by the Police in retaliatory firing. pic.twitter.com/eyRNmipak2 — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2024

They also congratulated the Maharashtra government led by party chief Eknath Shinde.

Pramod Bhangire, Pune chief of the Shiv Sena, said they celebrated by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets outside the party office to boost the morale of state police.

"We congratulate the state government and Maharashtra police. Whatever action the police have taken, it was excellent," he said.

Bhangire also criticised the opposition for questioning the alleged encounter. "Instead of criticising and casting doubt on the incident, opposition should support the police and help boost their morale," he said.

Akshay Shinde (24), arrested for sexually assaulting two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur, was killed near Mumbra bypass on Monday evening when he allegedly snatched the gun of a policeman while being taken out for the probe into a case registered on the basis of a complaint of his former wife.