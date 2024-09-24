 VIDEO: Shiv Sena Workers In Pune Celebrate Encounter Of Accused In Badlapur Sexual Assault Case
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Shiv Sena Workers In Pune Celebrate Encounter Of Accused In Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

VIDEO: Shiv Sena Workers In Pune Celebrate Encounter Of Accused In Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

Akshay Shinde (24), arrested for sexually assaulting two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur, was killed near Mumbra bypass on Monday evening when he allegedly snatched the gun of a policeman while being taken out for the probe into a case registered on the basis of a complaint of his former wife

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Shiv Sena Workers In Pune Celebrate Encounter Of Accused In Badlapur Sexual Assault Case | Video Screengrab

Shiv Sena workers in Pune on Tuesday burst firecrackers and distributed sweets to celebrate the death of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case in an alleged police encounter.

Watch Video:

They also congratulated the Maharashtra government led by party chief Eknath Shinde.

Pramod Bhangire, Pune chief of the Shiv Sena, said they celebrated by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets outside the party office to boost the morale of state police.

FPJ Shorts
UP Government Mandates Nameplates At Food Shops, Enforces Stricter Food Safety Regulations
UP Government Mandates Nameplates At Food Shops, Enforces Stricter Food Safety Regulations
Nausheen Ali Sardar Was UNAWARE Of Brother’s Passing Due To ‘No Mobile Policy’ On Sets Of Vasudha
Nausheen Ali Sardar Was UNAWARE Of Brother’s Passing Due To ‘No Mobile Policy’ On Sets Of Vasudha
Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case: Thane Police Launch Investigation Into Killing Of Accused Akshay Shinde In Police Encounter; VIDEO
Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case: Thane Police Launch Investigation Into Killing Of Accused Akshay Shinde In Police Encounter; VIDEO
Video: Spanish Footballer Lamine Yamal Sends Message For Uber Driver's Daughter; Girl's Priceless Reaction Goes Viral
Video: Spanish Footballer Lamine Yamal Sends Message For Uber Driver's Daughter; Girl's Priceless Reaction Goes Viral
Read Also
PHOTOS: PM Modi to Sound Poll Bugle on Development from Pune, But the City's Potholes, Traffic Jams,...
article-image

"We congratulate the state government and Maharashtra police. Whatever action the police have taken, it was excellent," he said.

Bhangire also criticised the opposition for questioning the alleged encounter. "Instead of criticising and casting doubt on the incident, opposition should support the police and help boost their morale," he said.

Read Also
Naming Pune Airport After Sant Tukaram Gets Mixed Reactions; Netizens Ask, 'Why Not Bajirao Peshwa...
article-image

Akshay Shinde (24), arrested for sexually assaulting two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur, was killed near Mumbra bypass on Monday evening when he allegedly snatched the gun of a policeman while being taken out for the probe into a case registered on the basis of a complaint of his former wife.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Shiv Sena Workers In Pune Celebrate Encounter Of Accused In Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

VIDEO: Shiv Sena Workers In Pune Celebrate Encounter Of Accused In Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

Aurangabad: Dhangar Community Stages Rasta Roko; Gulabrao Patil Urges Villages to Prioritize...

Aurangabad: Dhangar Community Stages Rasta Roko; Gulabrao Patil Urges Villages to Prioritize...

Marathwada News: 31K Houses to be Illuminated through Suryaghar Scheme; Aurangabad Water Supply...

Marathwada News: 31K Houses to be Illuminated through Suryaghar Scheme; Aurangabad Water Supply...

Satara: Heavy Tourist Influx Overwhelms Kaas Flower Festival, Causes Traffic Chaos

Satara: Heavy Tourist Influx Overwhelms Kaas Flower Festival, Causes Traffic Chaos

Pune: Dr Sanjay Chordiya Urges Students To Contribute To Nation Building At SIMMC Convocation

Pune: Dr Sanjay Chordiya Urges Students To Contribute To Nation Building At SIMMC Convocation