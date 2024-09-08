 VIDEO: Security Guard Brutally Attacked by Delivery Boys at Upscale Housing Society
Earlier on Saturday, a delivery person, allegedly from Zepto, tried to use the lift in one of the buildings. When the security guard intervened, an argument broke out.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
In a shocking incident at the upscale housing society in Punawale, Pimpri Chinchwad, a security guard was brutally attacked by a group of men, all reportedly delivery boys, after he denied access to the lift to one of them.

Enraged by this refusal, the man returned with several accomplices who violently assaulted the guard, leaving him unconscious. The assault was captured on CCTV, and the footage has gone viral.

Following the argument, the delivery person came back with a group of 5-6 friends, all reported to be delivery personnel. This group severely beat the security guard, causing him to lose consciousness temporarily. The incident created considerable disruption within the housing society. The incident happened on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi when people were celebrating the first day of the festival.

An official from the Ravet Police Station confirmed that the incident took place earlier today and reported that the security guard is now in stable condition.

