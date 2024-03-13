VIDEO: Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Reverentially Touches Parliament Steps Upon Arrival | Video Screengrab

Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni made her inaugural visit to Parliament on Wednesday, where she offered a reverential bow and touched its steps. Sharing the momentous occasion on X (formerly Twitter), she expressed her sentiments, stating, "After my election as a Rajya Sabha MP, today I visited the supreme temple of democracy i.e. Parliament House in Delhi. This moment is very emotional and inspiring for me. So far I have had the opportunity to work as a corporator three times and as an MLA once. Now as an MP, I will always serve you all!"

माझी राज्यसभा खासदार म्हणून निवड झाल्यानंतर मी आज लोकशाहीच्या सर्वोच्च मंदिराला म्हणजेच दिल्लीमधील संसद भवनाला भेट दिली. हा क्षण माझ्यासाठी खुप भावनिक आणि प्रेरणा देणारा आहे. आतापर्यंत मला तीनदा नगरसेवक आणि एकदा आमदार म्हणून काम करण्याची संधी मिळाली आहे. आता एक खासदार म्हणून मी… pic.twitter.com/XotroLznjs — Dr. Medha Kulkarni (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Medha_kulkarni) March 13, 2024

Following her recent election as a Rajya Sabha MP, Kulkarni extended her gratitude to senior party leaders for entrusting her with this significant responsibility. Emphasising the opportunity provided by her party to serve the people, the 54-year-old leader remarked, "I am very happy. I have been given a great opportunity by my party to work for the people. Earlier I got to work at the national level as the Vice President of the Rashtriya Mahila Morcha. Now I have got a huge opportunity." She further pledged to address both party and Pune-specific issues in her new role, stating, "In addition to the party agenda, I will also raise the issues of Pune."

Kulkarni, a former thrice-elected corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and a legislator from Kothrud, faced a setback in the 2019 Assembly elections when she was denied a party ticket to accommodate then-Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. Since then, she adopted an assertive stance against Patil and the local leadership of Kothrud, accusing them of sidelining her deliberately. Alleging attempts to "erase her political existence" and citing disregard for her loyalty within the BJP ranks, she also took a firm stand in favour of protecting Pune's hills from infrastructure development, opposing the decisions of the Patil-led local BJP leadership.