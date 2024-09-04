VIDEO: Pune Youth Tricked by Fake Instagram Profile of Girl, Invited to Sinhagad Road, and Attacked with Koyta for Murder Revenge |

The series of Koyta attacks in Pune has escalated with a new incident involving in Kirkatwadi. A video has emerged showing a youth named Sagar Chavan being attacked. Chavan, who was previously involved in the stabbing death of Srinivas Vatsalwar in Dahanukar Colony, was lured to Sinhagad Road by someone using a fake Instagram profile of a girl. Believing he was chatting with the girl he fell in love with, Chavan was tricked into meeting and was subsequently attacked with a Koyta.

In May, a violent confrontation in Pune's Dahanukar Colony resulted in the stabbing death of Srinivas Vatsalwar. Sagar Chavan was among those involved in that incident. On Wednesday, Chavan was attacked in Pune's Kirkatwadi area by someone he believed to be a friend. He sustained severe injuries and is receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

The attack was part of a meticulous plan by the accused. Two months ago, the accused created a fake social media profile under the guise of a girl and engaged Chavan in several conversations. Chavan, believing he was chatting with a potential romantic interest, was unaware of the deception. He fell in love with the 'girl'.

After a month of interaction, Chavan was invited to meet the person behind the profile. He was lured into a dangerous situation this morning and was then attacked.

Rise in voilent crimes in city

This comes just two days after NCP corporator and son of gangster Bandu Andekar was shot and attacked with a Koyta. He died later. In another incident, a man was also killed by hooligans in the Hadapsar area after he refused to share his internet hotspot with the accused.

Taking to X, NCP MP Supriya Sule slammed the law and order situation in Pune. She uploaded the video on X and tagged state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, writing, "There is no law and order in Pune. The city has shifted from being the 'Cultural Capital' to the 'Crime Capital,' with criminals operating with impunity. This morning in Kirkatwadi, a youth was seriously injured after being stabbed with a Koyta. These violent incidents are becoming increasingly frequent, raising concerns about whether Maharashtra's Home Department is effectively functioning. Ordinary citizens are living in fear as the crime rate in Pune continues to rise. If this situation persists, it could negatively impact industries, investments, and employment in the city."