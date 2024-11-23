Maharashtra Election Results : Pune BJP Office Blooms in Saffron as Party Sweeps, Congress Bhawan Deserted; Siddharth Shirole, Hemant Rasane Win in Shivajinagar, Kasba (VIDEO) |

As the BJP swept Maharashtra in the assembly polls along with Pune, the BJP's Pune unit celebrated at the central office in the city.

City chief Dheeraj Ghate and former MLA Jagdish Mulik joined in the celebration in Erandwane. However, the city office of Congress was deserted after the poor performance by the party in the state and even in Pune.

In Pune, BJP snatched Kasba from Congress as Hemant Rasane defeated incumbent MLA Ravindra Dhangekar. Even in Pune Cantonment, MLA Sunil Kamble defeated Congress' Ramesh Bagwe. BJP’s Siddharth Shirole won Shivajinagar, defeating Datta Bahirat and Manish Anand.

In a note on X, Siddharth Shirole wrote, "With immense pride and humility, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the citizens of Chhatrapati Shivajinagar for placing their trust in me and giving me the honor of serving you once again. This resounding victory is not just mine—it belongs to every voter, supporter, and Karyakarta who has worked tirelessly over the past five years to make this possible. Your unwavering faith in our vision for development, progress, and a brighter future has been the driving force behind this journey. I am deeply thankful for your belief, your support, and your commitment to the growth of our constituency and Maharashtra. A special note of gratitude to the BJP-Mahayuti leadership for their guidance, trust, and steadfast support throughout this journey. Your vision and direction have been pivotal in achieving this victory and motivating us to strive for a better and stronger Maharashtra. This victory is also a reminder of the immense responsibility that lies ahead. I pledge to work even harder, fulfill our commitments, and continue building Chhatrapati Shivajinagar as a model of growth and prosperity. Together, we will take our constituency and Maharashtra to greater heights. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for your trust and blessings. Let’s move forward together, stronger and more determined than ever! (sic)."

Meanwhile, in the high-profile Baramati constituency, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is heading towards a big win over his nephew and NCP (SP) challenger Yugendra Pawar, whose candidature was endorsed in a big way by Sharad Pawar.