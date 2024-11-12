Wadgaon Sheri: BSP's Hulgesh Chalwadi Unveils Promises to End Water Tanker Dependence, Improve Roads, Tackle Noise Pollution, and Curb Illegal Pubs (VIDEO)

Wadgaon Sheri: BSP's Hulgesh Chalwadi Unveils Promises to End Water Tanker Dependence, Improve Roads, Tackle Noise Pollution, and Curb Illegal Pubs |

While the polls are around the corner, politicians and official candidates from various political parties have ramped up their campaigning efforts. In an exclusive interview with Hulgesh Chalwadi, the BSP candidate from the Wadgaon Sheri constituency, he shared his plans and views on how to improve the area, addressing issues such as pub culture, traffic nuisance, noise pollution, water shortage, dependence on private water tankers, and the rising crime rate, among others.

Chalwadi stated that since 2009, the constituency has been electing established leaders, but these MLAs have conveniently neglected the issues of the common man, instead working for the wealthy and powerful. As a result, the region’s problems remain unresolved, he added.

Nexus with tanker mafias

He also accused the elected leaders of not addressing the water crisis, claiming they have a nexus with those benefiting from the situation. He added that during the monsoons, the roads in the area turn into "swimming pools."

"The huge sale of cannabis is prevalent in the constituency, illegal pubs are operating with their support. Women are not safe, and youth are unemployed. Wadgaon Sheri is suffering in every way, and I can’t express all the issues in words," said Chalwadi, without naming any individuals.

Chalwadi further emphasized that the constituency needs an educated leader from the Bahujan community. He mentioned that the seeds of BSP were sown in Wadgaon Sheri, as the founder Kanshiram had once stayed in the area.

10 key promises

He also outlined his 10 key promises, which include providing jobs to 25,000 youth, distributing laptops to students from 6th to 12th grade, and launching a plantation drive to combat environmental degradation. He also promised to establish a separate helpline for women’s safety, increase the number of CCTVs in the area, and most importantly, resolve the water issue with a 24/7 water supply.

Chalwadi also spoke about the recent Porsche case, stating that if the police had managed law and order better, the accident would not have happened. He promised to make his constituency a better place, following the example set by his party in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Team Swachh Kalyani Nagar (TSKN) organised a "Know Your Candidates" meet, bringing together 67 engaged citizens who actively participated in a candid discussion with local candidates in Wadgaon Sheri.

The event, held at the Aumni Techworks premises in Kalyani Nagar, offered a unique platform for residents to voice their concerns and engage with the candidates. Attendees presented a comprehensive Charter of Demands, outlining key issues related to local infrastructure, water supply, waste management, traffic, pollution control, and governance.

Among the candidates present at the meeting were Sunil Tingre (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Bapu Pathare (NCP-Sharad Pawar), and Hulgesh Chalwadi (Bahujan Samajwadi Party), who fielded a range of questions from the community. The event gave citizens the opportunity to directly engage with those vying for their votes, ensuring their concerns are heard ahead of the election.