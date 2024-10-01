VIDEO: Pune Auto-Rickshaw Driver Kicks and Bangs Car of Man Who Attempted to Overtake Him |

In another case of road rage in Pune, an auto driver allegedly kicked and banged the car of a man who tried to overtake him in Aundh area.

As per the information, the incident was reported on September 27, 2024, around 5:30pm, near Rakshak Chowk, outside the Aundh Military Station gate.

The victim, Rishabh Verma, a car driver traveling from Punawale to Kharadi to pick up his wife, has accused the auto driver of this aggressive behavior, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

Verma, in his complaint, alleged that the conflict started when he attempted to overtake the auto-rickshaw on Aundh Road, which further escalated into the auto driver abusing him and kicking his car while making several threats. Verma reported the incident by filing a written complaint at Sangvi Police Station.

Following a similar incident in Baner in July, where a 27-year-old woman was allegedly beaten by a car driver on Baner-Pashan Road, Pune Police had warned residents and asked them to keep their minds calm while driving.

In a post on X, the police urged citizens to stay calm and wrote, "Don’t Let Rage ‘Overtake’ Your Sensibility! We are committed to handling all incidents of road rage firmly under stringent sections of the law. We appeal to all citizens to exercise tolerance while driving and avoid any conflict with fellow commuters."