 VIDEO: Pune Auto-Rickshaw Driver Kicks and Bangs Car of Man Who Attempted to Overtake Him
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Pune Auto-Rickshaw Driver Kicks and Bangs Car of Man Who Attempted to Overtake Him

VIDEO: Pune Auto-Rickshaw Driver Kicks and Bangs Car of Man Who Attempted to Overtake Him

As per the information, the incident was reported on September 27, 2024, around 5:30pm, near Rakshak Chowk, outside the Aundh Military Station gate.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Pune Auto-Rickshaw Driver Kicks and Bangs Car of Man Who Attempted to Overtake Him |

In another case of road rage in Pune, an auto driver allegedly kicked and banged the car of a man who tried to overtake him in Aundh area.

As per the information, the incident was reported on September 27, 2024, around 5:30pm, near Rakshak Chowk, outside the Aundh Military Station gate.

The victim, Rishabh Verma, a car driver traveling from Punawale to Kharadi to pick up his wife, has accused the auto driver of this aggressive behavior, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

Verma, in his complaint, alleged that the conflict started when he attempted to overtake the auto-rickshaw on Aundh Road, which further escalated into the auto driver abusing him and kicking his car while making several threats. Verma reported the incident by filing a written complaint at Sangvi Police Station.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs BAN: R Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record For Most Player Of Series Awards In Tests
IND vs BAN: R Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record For Most Player Of Series Awards In Tests
Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Devastated After Gunshot Incident, Mobbed By Paps Outside Mumbai Hospital (VIDEO)
Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Devastated After Gunshot Incident, Mobbed By Paps Outside Mumbai Hospital (VIDEO)
First-Year Law Student Passes Away At NLU Delhi, Third Case Of Suicide In ONE Month, Netizens Links Student Suicides At NLU To Burari Case
First-Year Law Student Passes Away At NLU Delhi, Third Case Of Suicide In ONE Month, Netizens Links Student Suicides At NLU To Burari Case
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 44.08 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded by 1 PM In Final Phase Of Polling
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 44.08 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded by 1 PM In Final Phase Of Polling
Read Also
VIDEO: Influencer Violently Attacked on Pune’s Baner-Pashan Link Road in Front of Her Kids in...
article-image

Following a similar incident in Baner in July, where a 27-year-old woman was allegedly beaten by a car driver on Baner-Pashan Road, Pune Police had warned residents and asked them to keep their minds calm while driving.

In a post on X, the police urged citizens to stay calm and wrote, "Don’t Let Rage ‘Overtake’ Your Sensibility! We are committed to handling all incidents of road rage firmly under stringent sections of the law. We appeal to all citizens to exercise tolerance while driving and avoid any conflict with fellow commuters."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Pune Auto-Rickshaw Driver Kicks and Bangs Car of Man Who Attempted to Overtake Him

VIDEO: Pune Auto-Rickshaw Driver Kicks and Bangs Car of Man Who Attempted to Overtake Him

Pune Metro Ridership Reaches 46.19 Lakh, Generating Revenue Of ₹7.06 Crore; Daily Passenger Count...

Pune Metro Ridership Reaches 46.19 Lakh, Generating Revenue Of ₹7.06 Crore; Daily Passenger Count...

Good News For Punekars: Direct Flights To Bhopal, Indore Starting October 27 From Pune Airport

Good News For Punekars: Direct Flights To Bhopal, Indore Starting October 27 From Pune Airport

Pune: Commuters Criticise 'Apli PMPML' App Functionality, Demand Immediate Improvements

Pune: Commuters Criticise 'Apli PMPML' App Functionality, Demand Immediate Improvements

Good News for Punekars! Land Acquisition for Purandar Airport to Start Soon, Union Minister...

Good News for Punekars! Land Acquisition for Purandar Airport to Start Soon, Union Minister...