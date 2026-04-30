VIDEO: Private Bus Rams Vehicles On Pune's Tilak Road, Mounts Footpath; 2 Injured | Sourced

Two people were injured after a bus rammed a scooter and an auto-rickshaw early Thursday morning near Abhinav Vidyalaya on Tilak Road in Pune. The accused driver has been identified as Kiran Kachre.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred between 6:30am and 7am. The private bus reportedly lost control and first hit a scooter, injuring a woman rider. She sustained a fracture in her hand and was immediately rushed for medical treatment.

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The bus then went on to collide with an auto-rickshaw before mounting the footpath, breaking through barricades, and eventually crashing into the premises of Acharya Atre Sabhagruha. The impact caused significant damage to the bus and nearby structures.

Police officials reached the spot promptly and have taken the bus driver into custody. A detailed investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether the driver was drunk. The matter is under investigation.