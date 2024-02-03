VIDEO: Sita Shown Smoking, Abusing Laxman During Play In Pune University; Scuffle Breaks Out Between ABVP Members & Students |

A confrontation unfolded between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and students from Pune University's Lalit Kala Kendra during a play based on 'Ramleela' on Friday.

The performance, staged by Lalit Kala Kendra, explored the backstage banter of actors involved in Ramleela roles.

Allegedly, the play depicted Sita smoking and using abusive language towards Laxman, prompting objections from the ABVP. Shiva Barole, ABVP's Pune University unit chief, raised concerns about the play's content being offensive to Hindu sentiments.

"We raised objections to such actions and halted the performance titled 'Ramleela.' It is offensive to Hindu sentiments. Subsequently, students from Lalit Kala Kendra attempted to confront us. We have filed a complaint with the police and requested the registration of a case," Barole stated.

Prabhu Shri Ram and Sita were humiliated again, now in Pune University.



Sita shown smoking cigarette & lot of gaalis.



Police book students

Meanwhile, the incharge at Chaturshrangi Police Station informed that there was a verbal spat between the two groups over the play.

"We have received information that there was a verbal spat between two groups at the university campus. We have called the related groups for the investigation," Chaturshrangi Police informed.

The police have filed a case against six students, including Pravin Bhole, Bhavesh Patil, Jay Pedhnekar, Prathmesh Sawant, Hrushikesh Dalwi, and Yash Chikhle, along with several unidentified students. The charges include sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 143 (Unlawful assembly), 147 (Rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offense committed in prosecution of the common object), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.

The video, which went viral after the event, showcased scenes where the person playing Sita smoked and used abusive language towards Laxman's character. It also depicted the ensuing scuffle and chaos that unfolded later.