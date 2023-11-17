 Video & Pics: Rohit Pawar Resumes 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' After Brief Suspension
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVideo & Pics: Rohit Pawar Resumes 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' After Brief Suspension

Video & Pics: Rohit Pawar Resumes 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' After Brief Suspension

Under the revised schedule, the 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' is set to conclude on December 10 in Nagpur

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
Video: Rohit Pawar Resumes 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' After Brief Suspension | @RRPSpeaks

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar has resumed his 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' after a temporary halt caused by the widespread Maratha reservation protests across Maharashtra. On Friday morning, Pawar resumed the yatra from Chaundi in Ahmednagar district, the birthplace of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar.

Initially launched from Pune on October 24, the yatra had a planned route spanning 800 kilometers across 13 districts over 45 days, intended to culminate in Nagpur during the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature. However, on October 31, Pawar decided to pause the yatra, showing solidarity with the state amid the unrest triggered by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's fast-unto-death.

Now, under the revised schedule, the 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' is set to conclude on December 10 in Nagpur. An anticipated large-scale event is slated for December 11 at Nagpur, likely to witness the presence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Read Also
Pune: PMC Grants Permission To Bavdhan Resident To Self-Fund E-Toilet Maintenance
article-image

The primary objective of this yatra remains addressing diverse issues concerning the state's youth. These include concerns about government exam paper leaks, instances of corruption, pending teacher vacancies, advocating for a dedicated youth commission, and supporting innovative young farmers.

On Thursday night, Rohit Pawar took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an emotional moment when his sister, Saitai Pawar, applied tilak on his forehead and wished him luck for the journey. "The second leg of the 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' from Pune to Nagpur has begun," he expressed.

Sharing pictures marking the yatra's resumption from Chaundi on Friday morning, Pawar reaffirmed the journey's purpose. "We've restarted the yatra with the same determination and preparations. Join us on this 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' as we make our way to Nagpur during the winter session to address the challenges faced by the youth," he urged.

Read Also
Pune: Manoj Jarange-Patil Vows Not To Retreat An Inch In Varvand Until Reservation Rights Of...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: Notices Issued To 26 Rooftop Hotels & Bars For Norm Violations

Pune News: Notices Issued To 26 Rooftop Hotels & Bars For Norm Violations

Video & Pics: Rohit Pawar Resumes 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' After Brief Suspension

Video & Pics: Rohit Pawar Resumes 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' After Brief Suspension

WATCH: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Halts Speech During Azaan In Baramati Village

WATCH: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Halts Speech During Azaan In Baramati Village

PHOTOS: World Cup Fever Catches Chandrakant Patil As He Plays Cricket In Pune

PHOTOS: World Cup Fever Catches Chandrakant Patil As He Plays Cricket In Pune

Pune: Resident Booked For Sharing Private Photos With Girl's Relatives After She Rejects His...

Pune: Resident Booked For Sharing Private Photos With Girl's Relatives After She Rejects His...