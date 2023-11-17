Video & Pics: Rohit Pawar Resumes 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' After Brief Suspension

Video: Rohit Pawar Resumes 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' After Brief Suspension | @RRPSpeaks

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar has resumed his 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' after a temporary halt caused by the widespread Maratha reservation protests across Maharashtra. On Friday morning, Pawar resumed the yatra from Chaundi in Ahmednagar district, the birthplace of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar.

Initially launched from Pune on October 24, the yatra had a planned route spanning 800 kilometers across 13 districts over 45 days, intended to culminate in Nagpur during the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature. However, on October 31, Pawar decided to pause the yatra, showing solidarity with the state amid the unrest triggered by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's fast-unto-death.

Now, under the revised schedule, the 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' is set to conclude on December 10 in Nagpur. An anticipated large-scale event is slated for December 11 at Nagpur, likely to witness the presence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

The primary objective of this yatra remains addressing diverse issues concerning the state's youth. These include concerns about government exam paper leaks, instances of corruption, pending teacher vacancies, advocating for a dedicated youth commission, and supporting innovative young farmers.

On Thursday night, Rohit Pawar took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an emotional moment when his sister, Saitai Pawar, applied tilak on his forehead and wished him luck for the journey. "The second leg of the 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' from Pune to Nagpur has begun," he expressed.

Sharing pictures marking the yatra's resumption from Chaundi on Friday morning, Pawar reaffirmed the journey's purpose. "We've restarted the yatra with the same determination and preparations. Join us on this 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' as we make our way to Nagpur during the winter session to address the challenges faced by the youth," he urged.

