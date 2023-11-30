VIDEO & PHOTOS: PMC's Anti-Encroachment Dept Demolishes Unauthorised Furniture Showrooms In Baner

PMC's Anti-Encroachment Dept Demolishes Unauthorised Furniture Showrooms In Baner |

The Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) anti-encroachment department conducted an operation on Thursday against unauthorised furniture shops situated in Baner, along the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass near the Pune-Mumbai Highway.

According to the information received, these shops lacked permission from the authorities and were not fulfilling their tax obligations to the municipal corporation. Moreover, these establishments frequently caused traffic congestion on the highway. Despite being issued a notice by the PMC to dismantle these unauthorised structures a few days ago, the shopkeepers failed to comply, leading the PMC to take action by demolishing the encroachments.

The operation involved the utilisation of a crane, a gas cutter, a breaker, and the support of 15 policemen along with officers from the Hinjewadi Police Station, including Senior Police Inspector Yuvraj Deshmukh. Additionally, the team included PMC officials such as Executive Engineer Bipin Shinde, Sunil Kadam, Deputy Engineer Rahul Rasale, and Samir Gade.