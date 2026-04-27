VIDEO: Nashik Hospital Housekeeping Staff Seriously Injured In Lift Mishap | Video Screengrab

Nashik: A serious lift accident at a medical college in the Adgaon area left a woman employee critically injured on Monday afternoon. The injured woman has been identified as Jyoti Shivaji Ahire (50), a resident of Manenagar, Panchavati, and she is currently undergoing treatment.

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According to the information received, Ahire was working on a contractual basis as a housekeeping staff member at MVP’s Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical College. While performing her duties, she noticed that the lift door was open. Out of curiosity, she leaned forward to look inside the empty shaft. At that very moment, the lift suddenly descended from an upper floor.

The impact caused her head and neck to get trapped in the lift, leading to severe spinal injuries. The incident has raised serious concerns about safety mechanisms and maintenance protocols.

Adgaon Police rushed to the spot and have begun an investigation. Authorities are examining how the lift door was left open and whether there was any technical malfunction.

Meanwhile, the victim’s son broke down emotionally upon seeing his mother in critical condition, highlighting the human tragedy behind the incident. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media.