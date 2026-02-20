VIDEO: Midnight Bike Racing With Modified Exhausts Sparks Concern Among Pune Residents | Sourced

Pune: Residents across several neighbourhoods in Pune were left disturbed late at night after a group of bikers allegedly raced through residential areas using motorcycles fitted with illegally modified exhaust systems. The riders reportedly sped through localities such as Magarpatta and Amanora, creating extremely loud noise that woke up residents and caused panic among families, especially senior citizens and children.

Locals claimed that the bikers were seen riding recklessly through internal roads of housing societies, turning otherwise quiet neighbourhoods into high-noise zones past midnight. What has further raised concern among citizens is that the group reportedly passed near the Magarpatta police chowky without any apparent intervention, prompting questions about the effectiveness of night-time patrolling and enforcement in such areas.

Watch Video:

Residents say the increasing use of illegal exhaust modifications has become a serious nuisance, contributing not only to noise pollution but also posing a safety risk due to overspeeding and rash riding during late-night hours. Many citizens have now called upon authorities to conduct strict checks on modified vehicles, impose heavy penalties, and even seize such motorcycles to deter violators.

They emphasised that unless immediate action is taken against such activities, the recurring disturbance will continue to disrupt peace in residential areas and threaten the safety and well-being of the community during nighttime hours.