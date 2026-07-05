VIDEO: Massive Road Cave-In Creates 15-Foot Crater In Nashik's Satpur | Video Screengrab

Nashik: A shocking incident occurred around 10:30am on Saturday in the Shivajinagar–Carbon Naka area of Satpur, where a large section of the road collapsed, creating a crater about 10 to 15 feet deep. The incident brought traffic on both sides of the road to a complete standstill.

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The massive crater formed after the road caved in following continuous rainfall over the past few days. Some vehicles got trapped as the road gave way. Fortunately, there was no loss of life, though the vehicles sustained damage. Upon receiving information about the incident, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot with a fire tender and safely extricated the trapped vehicles.

Local residents alleged that the incident occurred because proper drainage work was not carried out before the monsoon and road maintenance was neglected, even as excavation work is underway across the city in preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. They also expressed resentment over the administration's failure to restore traffic flow immediately after the road collapsed.

As Satpur is a busy industrial area, the crater caused massive traffic congestion. Residents have demanded that the municipal corporation immediately fill the crater and make the road safe for commuters.

Police and municipal corporation officials are currently present at the site. The incident has also raised concerns over the maintenance of excavated roads in other parts of the city.