VIDEO: Massive Fire Destroys Scrap Godown In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Waluj Industrial Area | Sourced

A scrap godown was gutted in a fire, and items worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes. The incident occurred at Sajapur Gut Nos. 53 and 54 in the Waluj Industrial Area on Thursday at around 11.30pm. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

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Gulam Nabi Khan owns a scrap godown in the Sajapur area. There are also scrap shops in the same area owned by Shaikh Musa, Syed Imran, Mohd Alim, Imran Shah, Shaikh Faiyyaz and Arshad Ali.

According to eyewitnesses, some unidentified persons burnt garbage in an open ground in the area. However, the fire spread rapidly due to the wind and caught the scrap in its clutches. The fire soon took a massive form. Nearby residents and shop owners alerted the fire brigade.

On receiving the information, fire tenders from Waluj and the municipal corporation rushed to the spot. Firefighters extinguished the blaze with the help of private water tankers.

By then, a lamination machine, stock of gunny bags, hand gloves, butter paper, furniture, wiring, documents, cash, and other items in the godown were reduced to ashes.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of fire brigade officer Ashok Khandekar by officers Vinayak Salampure, Gorakhnath Jadhav, Kamlesh Salmabad, Vishal Gharde, Chhagan Salamabad, Anil Deshmukh, SG Wasnik, Sunil Patil, SK Gaikwad, and others.

Residents alleged that high-tension wires of the Mahapareshan Company run through the area and that some traders have set up illegal godowns beneath these wires. They claimed that illegal businesses are being run from these godowns, posing a risk to lives. They demanded immediate action, warning that a major fire could occur in the future if the administration does not intervene.

In another incident in Marathwada, one person died and another was critically injured in a major fire in the MIDC area of Latur city on Thursday afternoon.

The fire at Mundada Industries was triggered by a boiler explosion, an official said. Two workers sustained injuries in the fire, one of whom succumbed while undergoing treatment at the government hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sameer Salve said. He identified the deceased as Datta Burange, while Abhi Kumar, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, is in a critical condition. The blaze was brought under control, and a probe into the incident is underway, police said.

Latur Mayor Jayshree Sonkambale visited the site to review the situation and sought detailed information from officials.