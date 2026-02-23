VIDEO: Massive Fire At Pune's Yerwada Land Records Office Destroys Over 50 Parked Vehicles

VIDEO: Massive Fire At PunYerwada Land Records Office Destroys Over 50 Parked Vehicles | Sourced

Pune: A major fire broke out at around 12:30 pm in the open premises of the Land Records Office in Yerwada under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, resulting in extensive damage to several parked vehicles.

According to officials, approximately 15 to 20 four-wheelers and 40 to 50 two-wheelers were gutted in the blaze. The fire rapidly spread among the vehicles parked in the open area, creating panic in the vicinity.

Four fire tenders from the Pune Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched immediate firefighting operations. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under complete control, preventing it from spreading further.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Sopan Pawar, Fire Officer of the Yerwada Division, said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, a heap of garbage was found at the location, and it is suspected that the fire may have been triggered by a burning cigarette butt.

Shockingly, the ownership of the gutted vehicles remains unclear. Local traffic authorities have stated that the vehicles do not belong to them, and no private company or individual has come forward to claim ownership.

The fire has been completely doused, and the situation is now under control.