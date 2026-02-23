 VIDEO: Massive Fire At Pune's Yerwada Land Records Office Destroys Over 50 Parked Vehicles
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Massive Fire At Pune's Yerwada Land Records Office Destroys Over 50 Parked Vehicles

VIDEO: Massive Fire At Pune's Yerwada Land Records Office Destroys Over 50 Parked Vehicles

According to officials, approximately 15 to 20 four-wheelers and 40 to 50 two-wheelers were gutted in the blaze. The fire rapidly spread among the vehicles parked in the open area, creating panic in the vicinity

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Massive Fire At PunYerwada Land Records Office Destroys Over 50 Parked Vehicles | Sourced

Pune: A major fire broke out at around 12:30 pm in the open premises of the Land Records Office in Yerwada under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, resulting in extensive damage to several parked vehicles.

According to officials, approximately 15 to 20 four-wheelers and 40 to 50 two-wheelers were gutted in the blaze. The fire rapidly spread among the vehicles parked in the open area, creating panic in the vicinity.

Four fire tenders from the Pune Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched immediate firefighting operations. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under complete control, preventing it from spreading further.

Watch Video:

FPJ Shorts
The Kerala Story 2: Real Victim Makes Shocking Allegations Of Being Drugged At Mumbai's Mahim Dargah, Forced Into Nikah - VIDEO
The Kerala Story 2: Real Victim Makes Shocking Allegations Of Being Drugged At Mumbai's Mahim Dargah, Forced Into Nikah - VIDEO
J&K: Schools For Classes 9–12 Reopen In Kashmir After Winter Break
J&K: Schools For Classes 9–12 Reopen In Kashmir After Winter Break
'He Only Bowled 2 Overs': Rahane Blasts 'Over-Smart' Gambhir & Surya For Dropping Axar Patel For Sundar In IND VS SA T20 WC26 Defeat | VIDEO
'He Only Bowled 2 Overs': Rahane Blasts 'Over-Smart' Gambhir & Surya For Dropping Axar Patel For Sundar In IND VS SA T20 WC26 Defeat | VIDEO
‘He Was A Headmaster In The Assembly’: Emotional NCP Leader Hasan Mushrif Breaks Down While Paying Tribute To Ajit Pawar - VIDEO
‘He Was A Headmaster In The Assembly’: Emotional NCP Leader Hasan Mushrif Breaks Down While Paying Tribute To Ajit Pawar - VIDEO
Read Also
Pune: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Inaugurates Development Works Worth ₹1.40 Crore In His...
article-image

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Sopan Pawar, Fire Officer of the Yerwada Division, said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, a heap of garbage was found at the location, and it is suspected that the fire may have been triggered by a burning cigarette butt.

Shockingly, the ownership of the gutted vehicles remains unclear. Local traffic authorities have stated that the vehicles do not belong to them, and no private company or individual has come forward to claim ownership.

The fire has been completely doused, and the situation is now under control.

Follow us on