VIDEO: Man Falls Off Pune's Sinhagad Fort While Clicking Pictures, Rescued Safely | Sourced

A man visiting Sinhagad Fort in Pune fell while clicking pictures on his mobile phone. He was rescued safely by the Haveli Disaster Management Rescue Team, officials said on Wednesday.

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According to the information received, Yogesh Mohan Shitole (35), a resident of Shirur, had come to Sinhagad Fort on Tuesday. In the late afternoon, between 4:30pm and 5pm, he proceeded to 'Hawa Point' on the western side of the fort, situated near a cliff edge, to capture photographs of the sunset. However, shortly thereafter, his foot slipped on the grassy terrain, causing him to slide and fall approximately 150 feet into the valley.

Shitole lost consciousness shortly after the fall. When he regained his senses around 7pm, he immediately dialled 112 to report that he had fallen into the valley.

Subsequently, Aniket Kale, an officer from Haveli Police Station, recognising the gravity of the situation, promptly relayed this information to the Haveli Disaster Management Rescue Team.

Acting swiftly to rescue him, the rescue team and personnel from Haveli Police Station arrived at Sinhagad. They descended approximately 150 to 170 feet into the valley, safely rescued him, and admitted him to a private hospital. His relatives were subsequently informed of the incident.

Tanaji Bhosale, Santosh Bhagat, Ganesh Sapkal, Sanjay Chorghe, Nana Jarande, Krishna Margale, Uttam Pisal, and Vaibhav Bhosale were among the rescue team members.