 VIDEO: Man and Woman Slap Each Other in Fight Over Reserved Seat on Bus in Pimpri Chinchwad
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Man and Woman Slap Each Other in Fight Over Reserved Seat on Bus in Pimpri Chinchwad

VIDEO: Man and Woman Slap Each Other in Fight Over Reserved Seat on Bus in Pimpri Chinchwad

Despite an empty seat nearby, the woman insisted on sitting in the reserved seat occupied by the man, who suggested she sit in the vacant seat, but she continued to shout.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Man and Woman Slap Each Other in Fight Over Reserved Seat on Bus in Pimpri Chinchwad |

While videos of fights in the Delhi Metro and Mumbai Local often go viral, a video of a fight over a reserved seat on a bus in Pune has now gone viral on the internet.

In the video, a woman is seen confronting a man who is sitting in a reserved seat. As the argument intensifies, she hits the man, who then stands up and hits her in return, leading to a physical altercation where they slap each other. Despite an empty seat nearby, the woman insisted on sitting in the reserved seat occupied by the man, who suggested she sit in the vacant seat, but she continued to shout.

Few days ago, a cop was caught on video assaulting PMPML bus driver on Sunday. This comes just a day after a woman was assaulted by car driver on Baner Pashan Link Road in Pune.

Disturbing footage had surfaced showing a PMPML bus driver being assaulted by a helmet-wearing policeman. The video, which has gone viral, has sparked widespread outrage. It captures the policeman blocking the bus by placing his two-wheeler horizontally, then entering the vehicle and attacking the driver fiercely.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Man and Woman Slap Each Other in Fight Over Reserved Seat on Bus in Pimpri Chinchwad

VIDEO: Man and Woman Slap Each Other in Fight Over Reserved Seat on Bus in Pimpri Chinchwad

Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Condolences After Body Of Pune Youth Recovered From Avalanche Creek At...

Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Condolences After Body Of Pune Youth Recovered From Avalanche Creek At...

From Khadakwasla to Panshet: Water Levels in Dams Supplying Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad; Check Current...

From Khadakwasla to Panshet: Water Levels in Dams Supplying Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad; Check Current...

Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange's Rally In Pune To Be Held On August 11; Check Out Route

Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange's Rally In Pune To Be Held On August 11; Check Out Route

Pune: Supriya Sule Slams Mahayuti Govt Over Pothole-Ridden Roads, Says 'Residents Left With No Other...

Pune: Supriya Sule Slams Mahayuti Govt Over Pothole-Ridden Roads, Says 'Residents Left With No Other...