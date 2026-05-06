VIDEO: Leopard Spotted In Dehu Road Ammunition Factory, Durga Tekdi & Ravet Areas Of Pimpri-Chinchwad | Video Screengrab

A leopard was spotted in the Dehu Road Ammunition Factory, Durga Devi Tekdi and Ravet areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad late on Tuesday night. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, and the footage has now gone viral on social media.

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Following the sighting, the forest department has launched an intensive search operation to trace the animal. They are also monitoring its previous movement patterns.

Officials of the forest department said they are facing challenges in the operation due to the region’s geography, as there are forested stretches around the Dehu Road Ammunition Factory, while the hilly terrain near Durga Devi Tekdi makes it difficult to locate the leopard quickly.

Despite the challenges, the forest department has increased patrolling in the area and is maintaining surveillance.

Meanwhile, the leopard sighting has instilled fear among local residents. The forest department has advised locals to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary movement outdoors at night.

Preparations are also underway to install cages to safely capture the leopard.