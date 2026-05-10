VIDEO: Leopard Sighting Near Walujwadi Triggers Fear Among Residents In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | WATCH | Video Screengrab

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fear has spread among residents of Walujwadi after a leopard was spotted in the area near the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Pune Highway in Waluj.

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According to residents, the leopard was first seen on Thursday night in a farm near Waluj Khurd. The animal was reportedly spotted again in another farm on Sunday, increasing concern among locals.

The leopard was seen on a farm owned by Maniklal Rajput in Gut No. 284 near the Ramrai minor percolation tank. Praveen Rajput was ploughing the field with a tractor when he noticed the animal and alerted nearby villagers.

Search Operation by Locals | Sourced

Soon, several residents gathered at the spot carrying sticks and other items. They burst crackers and made loud noises, following which the leopard fled from the area.

Some residents recorded videos of the leopard on their mobile phones. The videos later went viral on social media. The animal was clearly visible in the tractor lights.

Locals believe the leopard may have entered the human settlement in search of food and water, as water sources inside forest areas have dried up due to rising temperatures.

Officials from the forest department later visited the area and carried out an inspection. They tried to trace the leopard through footprints but could not locate it.

Residents have appealed to the forest department to take immediate steps to capture the leopard and prevent any untoward incident.

Last year too, leopard sightings were reported from the Chikalthana industrial area and Naregaon. Forest officials had then conducted a search operation for nearly 15 days but were unable to trace the animal.