VIDEO: Leopard Sighting In Ambegaon's Mangdewadi Creates Panic Among Residents |

Pune: Panic spread in Mangdewadi village of Ambegaon taluka after a leopard was spotted running through the streets on Monday.

According to locals, the leopard suddenly emerged from nearby bushes and ran across the village roads, catching residents by surprise. The incident was captured on camera by some residents, and videos of the leopard have gone viral on social media.

No injuries were reported in the incident. However, the sighting created fear among villagers, who immediately alerted the Forest Department.

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Leopard sightings have been reported from Ambegaon taluka on several occasions in recent years, with the region witnessing frequent human-leopard encounters due to its proximity to forest areas and sugarcane fields. Similar incidents have been reported in nearby villages, prompting the Forest Department to increase monitoring and awareness efforts.

Forest officials have been informed and are monitoring the area. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, avoid venturing near dense bushes or fields alone, and immediately report any further leopard sightings to the Forest Department.