VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out In Empty Railway Coach At Nanded Station | Video Screengrab

Nanded: An empty railway coach parked in the maintenance section of Nanded Railway Station suddenly caught fire on Thursday. Fortunately, the coach was empty, and no casualties were reported. The incident triggered panic on the railway premises.

As soon as the fire broke out, railway employees and nearby residents rushed to the spot and began rescue and relief operations. Fire brigade vehicles from the municipal corporation also reached the scene after receiving information. However, the fire engines faced considerable difficulty in accessing the spot as the coach was parked in the inner section.

The lack of proper access delayed firefighting operations. Despite this, fire brigade personnel, railway employees, and local residents worked together and brought the blaze under control after nearly 45 minutes of effort.

No passengers or railway staff were injured in the incident. However, the extent of damage caused to the coach is being assessed. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. The railway administration has launched an investigation and is also examining possible technical reasons behind the incident.

Notably, the district has been experiencing intense heat in recent days, with temperatures touching 44 degrees Celsius. Authorities said rising temperatures have also led to an increase in fire incidents. The administration has appealed to citizens and concerned departments to remain alert.