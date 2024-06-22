 VIDEO: Electric Shock Kills Two Bullocks, Injures Three Farmers In Maharashtra's Karad
After assessing the situation, MSEDCL officials agreed to provide compensation to the affected farmers

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
VIDEO: Electric Shock Kills Two Bullocks, Injures Three Farmers In Maharashtra's Karad | Sourced

Two bullocks died and three farmers were injured after receiving an electric shock from wires connected to a power transformer in Maharashtra's Karad on Friday afternoon.

Watch Video:

According to the information received, the farmers were travelling by bullock cart to sow soybeans around noon when the bullocks were suddenly struck by an electric shock. The jolt caused the animals to collapse immediately, injuring the farmers who were riding in the cart.

Upon learning about the incident, the villagers rushed to the scene. They promptly notified both the police and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

MSEDCL officials arrived at the scene shortly thereafter. The farmers, distressed by the loss of their bullocks and the injuries sustained, demanded compensation for their losses. After assessing the situation, MSEDCL officials agreed to provide compensation to the affected farmers.

This incident highlights the need for better safety measures around power infrastructure in rural areas to prevent such tragedies in the future.

