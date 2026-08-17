VIDEO: Clash Between Truck Drivers At Mundhegaon Disrupts Traffic On Nashik-Mumbai Highway |

Nashik: Traffic on the Nashik-Mumbai highway was disrupted on Sunday night after two truck drivers allegedly got into a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation near the Jindal company at Mundhegaon.

According to preliminary information, the two drivers stopped their trucks on the highway following the dispute. As the vehicles remained stationary on the road, traffic began to pile up, causing a significant jam and inconvenience to motorists travelling along the busy route.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the two drivers arguing before engaging in a scuffle. Several bystanders can also be seen attempting to intervene as traffic remained affected.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Nashik: Zepto Warehouse Food Licence Suspended Over Hygiene Violations

Police personnel rushed to the spot after being alerted and brought the situation under control. Efforts were made to clear the trucks and restore the flow of traffic on the highway.

The exact cause of the dispute between the two drivers has not yet been established. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident and are examining the circumstances that led to the altercation.

Traffic was gradually brought back to normal after police intervention.