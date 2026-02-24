VIDEO: Car Plunges Into Jayakwadi Canal In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Couple, Rescuer Feared Drowned

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A tragic incident was reported from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, where a car plunged into the Jayakwadi Right Canal after the driver lost his way late Monday night. A husband and wife travelling in the car, along with a local youth who jumped in to rescue them, are feared to have drowned. The car driver, however, managed to save himself by jumping out in time. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

What Exactly Happened

According to officials, the accident occurred around 11 pm near Changatpuri village in Paithan taluka. The car was travelling from Kordgaon towards Paithan when it went off course near Changdev Vidyalaya. While attempting to reverse the vehicle, the driver reportedly lost control, causing the car to fall off a bridge and into the canal below.

According to an NDTV report, the occupants of the car were identified as Mukid Ahmed Sheikh, his wife Nilofar Mukid Sheikh, and the driver Altaf Pathan. While Pathan managed to escape from the sinking vehicle, the couple was swept away by the strong water current. A local youth who entered the canal in an attempt to rescue them was also carried away.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and launched a search operation. The injured driver has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, while efforts to trace the missing persons are ongoing.

Another Disturbing Incident In The City

The incident comes just days after another shocking episode in the city involving an attack on a traffic policeman. On Sunday afternoon, a drunk man and his wife allegedly assaulted a traffic constable at the High Court Traffic Signal.

Police said the accused, Somnath Murlidhar Giri (27) and his wife Anita Somnath Giri (25), were riding a motorcycle when they were stopped for dangerous riding. After it was found that the rider was intoxicated, he allegedly abused and manhandled the policeman and later lay down on the road, obstructing traffic.

The couple was taken into custody by the Damini squad and a case has been registered against them at Pundliknagar Police Station, police inspector Ashok Bhandare confirmed.