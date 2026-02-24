 VIDEO: Car Plunges Into Jayakwadi Canal In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Couple, Rescuer Feared Drowned
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Car Plunges Into Jayakwadi Canal In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Couple, Rescuer Feared Drowned

VIDEO: Car Plunges Into Jayakwadi Canal In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Couple, Rescuer Feared Drowned

A husband and wife, along with a local youth who tried to rescue them, are feared drowned after a car plunged into the Jayakwadi Right Canal in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Monday night. The driver lost control while reversing near Changatpuri village but managed to escape. A search operation is underway.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
article-image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A tragic incident was reported from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, where a car plunged into the Jayakwadi Right Canal after the driver lost his way late Monday night. A husband and wife travelling in the car, along with a local youth who jumped in to rescue them, are feared to have drowned. The car driver, however, managed to save himself by jumping out in time. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

What Exactly Happened

According to officials, the accident occurred around 11 pm near Changatpuri village in Paithan taluka. The car was travelling from Kordgaon towards Paithan when it went off course near Changdev Vidyalaya. While attempting to reverse the vehicle, the driver reportedly lost control, causing the car to fall off a bridge and into the canal below.

According to an NDTV report, the occupants of the car were identified as Mukid Ahmed Sheikh, his wife Nilofar Mukid Sheikh, and the driver Altaf Pathan. While Pathan managed to escape from the sinking vehicle, the couple was swept away by the strong water current. A local youth who entered the canal in an attempt to rescue them was also carried away.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CET Cell Closes MAH–MHT CET 2026 Registration Today; Late Registration Fee Window Open Till February 27.
Maharashtra CET Cell Closes MAH–MHT CET 2026 Registration Today; Late Registration Fee Window Open Till February 27.
ICSI CS December 2025 Results Tomorrow: Professional At 11 AM, Executive At 2 PM On icsi.edu; Check Details Here
ICSI CS December 2025 Results Tomorrow: Professional At 11 AM, Executive At 2 PM On icsi.edu; Check Details Here
Rupee Slips 7 Paise To 90.96 Against Dollar In Early Trade On Rising Oil, Stronger Dollar & Weak Equities
Rupee Slips 7 Paise To 90.96 Against Dollar In Early Trade On Rising Oil, Stronger Dollar & Weak Equities
'Self Respect At Its Peak': Dhurandhar Team Doesn't Attend The Hollywood Reporter India's Award Function; Netizens Recollect Anupama Chopra's Negative Review
'Self Respect At Its Peak': Dhurandhar Team Doesn't Attend The Hollywood Reporter India's Award Function; Netizens Recollect Anupama Chopra's Negative Review

Rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and launched a search operation. The injured driver has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, while efforts to trace the missing persons are ongoing.

Read Also
Viral Video: Drunk Man, Wife Assault On-Duty Traffic Cop At High Court Signal In Maharashtra’s...
article-image

Another Disturbing Incident In The City

The incident comes just days after another shocking episode in the city involving an attack on a traffic policeman. On Sunday afternoon, a drunk man and his wife allegedly assaulted a traffic constable at the High Court Traffic Signal.

Police said the accused, Somnath Murlidhar Giri (27) and his wife Anita Somnath Giri (25), were riding a motorcycle when they were stopped for dangerous riding. After it was found that the rider was intoxicated, he allegedly abused and manhandled the policeman and later lay down on the road, obstructing traffic.

The couple was taken into custody by the Damini squad and a case has been registered against them at Pundliknagar Police Station, police inspector Ashok Bhandare confirmed.

Follow us on