Viral Video: Drunk Man, Wife Assault On Duty Traffic Cop At High Court Signal In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Case Filed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A shocking incident of assault on a traffic police personnel on duty has come to light from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where a drunk man and his wife allegedly attacked a traffic constable at a busy junction. The incident, caught on camera, occurred at the High Court signal, leading to swift police action and the registration of a criminal case against the couple.

According to an NDTV report quoting the police, traffic constable Santosh Kharat was on duty at the High Court signal when he noticed a two-wheeler being driven in a dangerous manner close to the road divider. The rider, later identified as Somnath Murlidhar Giri, was stopped for questioning. During the check, the constable found that Giri was under the influence of alcohol.

Arrogant Couple Abuses, Threatens On Duty Traffic Cop

As the traffic policeman began further inquiry, Giri allegedly started arguing aggressively. He abused the constable and reportedly issued threats, warning him of consequences within two days. As the situation escalated, Giri called his wife to the spot. After her arrival, both allegedly engaged in a heated argument with the on-duty policeman.

During the altercation, the couple reportedly assaulted Constable Kharat by slapping him and pushing him. In a dramatic escalation, Somnath Giri reportedly lay down on the road in the middle of traffic, causing major disruption and congestion at the busy junction. A video of the altercation has gone viral on the internet, showing Giri's aggressive behaviour against the traffic cops. He and his wife can be seen charging towards the on-duty officials many times throughout the clip.

Despite repeated attempts by local citizens and police personnel to calm the situation, the couple continued creating a ruckus. Following this, the police control room was alerted and teams from Pundaliknagar Police Station, along with the Damini squad, rushed to the scene.

The police took the couple into custody and brought them to the police station for further action. A case was registered against them for obstructing a government servant in the discharge of official duty, assaulting a police officer and causing public inconvenience.