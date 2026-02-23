 Viral Video: Drunk Man, Wife Assault On Duty Traffic Cop At High Court Signal In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Case Filed
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneViral Video: Drunk Man, Wife Assault On Duty Traffic Cop At High Court Signal In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Case Filed

Viral Video: Drunk Man, Wife Assault On Duty Traffic Cop At High Court Signal In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Case Filed

A drunk man and his wife allegedly assaulted traffic constable Santosh Kharat at a busy junction in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after he stopped their two-wheeler for rash driving. The couple reportedly slapped and pushed the officer, with the man later lying on the road, causing disruption. Police have registered a case and taken them into custody.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
Viral Video: Drunk Man, Wife Assault On Duty Traffic Cop At High Court Signal In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Case Filed |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A shocking incident of assault on a traffic police personnel on duty has come to light from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where a drunk man and his wife allegedly attacked a traffic constable at a busy junction. The incident, caught on camera, occurred at the High Court signal, leading to swift police action and the registration of a criminal case against the couple.

According to an NDTV report quoting the police, traffic constable Santosh Kharat was on duty at the High Court signal when he noticed a two-wheeler being driven in a dangerous manner close to the road divider. The rider, later identified as Somnath Murlidhar Giri, was stopped for questioning. During the check, the constable found that Giri was under the influence of alcohol.

Arrogant Couple Abuses, Threatens On Duty Traffic Cop

As the traffic policeman began further inquiry, Giri allegedly started arguing aggressively. He abused the constable and reportedly issued threats, warning him of consequences within two days. As the situation escalated, Giri called his wife to the spot. After her arrival, both allegedly engaged in a heated argument with the on-duty policeman.

FPJ Shorts
'My Parents Were Not Happy I Left Microsoft': Sarvam Employee Shares Story Of Scepticism Towards Indian AI Startups
'My Parents Were Not Happy I Left Microsoft': Sarvam Employee Shares Story Of Scepticism Towards Indian AI Startups
BAFTA 2026: Timothée Chalamet-Kylie Jenner Bring Romance, While Sadie Sink, Emma Stone & Other Hollywood Royalty Serve Glamour On Red Carpet
BAFTA 2026: Timothée Chalamet-Kylie Jenner Bring Romance, While Sadie Sink, Emma Stone & Other Hollywood Royalty Serve Glamour On Red Carpet
Consumer Connect: 'Fix Implementation Gaps & Preserve RERA's Core Work,' Says Expert
Consumer Connect: 'Fix Implementation Gaps & Preserve RERA's Core Work,' Says Expert
Mumbai Crime: Bandra Railway Police Seize 13 kg Charas Worth ₹13.83 Crore From Unclaimed Bag On Board Awadh Express
Mumbai Crime: Bandra Railway Police Seize 13 kg Charas Worth ₹13.83 Crore From Unclaimed Bag On Board Awadh Express

During the altercation, the couple reportedly assaulted Constable Kharat by slapping him and pushing him. In a dramatic escalation, Somnath Giri reportedly lay down on the road in the middle of traffic, causing major disruption and congestion at the busy junction. A video of the altercation has gone viral on the internet, showing Giri's aggressive behaviour against the traffic cops. He and his wife can be seen charging towards the on-duty officials many times throughout the clip.

Read Also
Viral Video Shows A Rare Natural Spectacle On Pune's Tilak Bridge: Cobra Pair Spotted Mating Amid...
article-image

Despite repeated attempts by local citizens and police personnel to calm the situation, the couple continued creating a ruckus. Following this, the police control room was alerted and teams from Pundaliknagar Police Station, along with the Damini squad, rushed to the scene.

The police took the couple into custody and brought them to the police station for further action. A case was registered against them for obstructing a government servant in the discharge of official duty, assaulting a police officer and causing public inconvenience.

Follow us on