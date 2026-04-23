VIDEO: BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Flags Alcohol, Drug Abuse At Pune Railway Station | Video Screengrab

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni made a surprise visit to the Pune Railway Station on Thursday, highlighting concerns over poor security checks and alcohol and drug abuse on the premises.

Raising sharp concerns over passenger safety, Kulkarni questioned the lack of strict monitoring at entry points, stating that people were entering the station without proper checks.

Accompanied by team members Anil Pardeshi and Chaitanya Joshi, Kulkarni highlighted that despite the presence of scanning machines, many individuals were bypassing them and entering unchecked. Several people were found on platforms without valid travel or platform tickets, raising concerns over accountability in case of any untoward incident.

Kulkarni, referring to recent incidents involving women, highlighted the urgent need to strengthen security measures.

Speaking to the media, Kulkarni said that the inspection revealed alarming conditions on platforms, including the presence of alcohol bottles, garbage, and individuals allegedly under the influence of drugs. Kulkarni alleged that all this is happening openly, but there is no one to stop it.

Cleanliness at the station was also found to be substandard, with non-functional flush systems in toilets and water shortages reported. Kulkarni further alleged that 17 stalls at the station had been allotted to people from other states, demanding priority for local vendors. She also expressed concern over the lack of proper verification of FSSAI certifications at food stalls, calling it a serious risk to passenger health.

Kulkarni highlighted that despite the installation of around 160 CCTV cameras, their effectiveness in preventing crime appeared limited. “Action is taken after incidents occur, but strict checks at entry points are necessary to prevent them in the first place,” she emphasised.

After the random inspection, she assured that a detailed report on the issues at Pune Railway Station would be submitted to the Railway Minister, along with a demand for a time-bound action plan. Follow-up will continue until visible changes are made, she added.