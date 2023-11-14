 VIDEO: Air Quality Improves In Pimpri-Chinchwad With Usage Of Dust Suppression Machines
Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge also shared the video, highlighting the impact

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
VIDEO: Air Quality Improves In Pimpri-Chinchwad With Usage Of Dust Suppression Machines | Video Screengrab

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has introduced cutting-edge dust suppression fog machines and road washers/sprinklers to elevate air quality in the industrial city.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting that these machines exclusively employ treated/recycled water from the city's sewage treatment plants, effectively improving air quality.

"The state-of-the-art dust suppression fog machines and road washers/sprinklers recently introduced by the #PCMC exclusively utilise treated/recycled water from our sewage treatment plants. Drinking water or groundwater will never be used in these machines. Both the road washers/sprinklers and the movable fog cannons have been operational for the past week and have actively helped reduce particulate and dust pollution, significantly improving the air quality across the city. The dust suppression fog cannons use tertiary treated water from Chikhali STP, while the road washers and sprinklers utilise treated water from other STPs across PCMC," Singh wrote.

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge also shared the video, highlighting the impact. "Vehicle-mounted dust suppression fog machines and road washers/sprinklers are in operation. They have been keeping PCMC roads dust-free for the past week, using only treated water. I hope this will help to improve the city's air quality," he wrote.

article-image
