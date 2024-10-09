VIDEO: After Dry Fruits and Mithai Robbery Incident in Pune, Thieves Steal Liquor ₹40,000 and ₹15,000 in Cash from Kondhwa Bar |

Even as the news of the theft of Amba Barfi and dry fruits from a shop in Yerwada has not become old, a bar in Pune city in the Kondhwa area was looted by thieves on Monday midnight.

After the incident of robbery in which thieves looted liquor bottles worth over ₹40,000 and ₹15,000 in cash, the FIR was lodged by the owner of the Rajaji Bar in Kondhwa, Shubham Annasaheb Tapkir, at Kondhwa Police Station.

The whole robbery has been caught on CCTV, wherein at least three thieves were seen looking for cash and liquor in the bar.

This comes after a recent incident of stealing Amba Barfi and dry fruits in the Yerwada area of the city.