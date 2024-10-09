 VIDEO: After Dry Fruits and Mithai Robbery Incident in Pune, Thieves Steal Liquor ₹40,000 and ₹15,000 in Cash from Kondhwa Bar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: After Dry Fruits and Mithai Robbery Incident in Pune, Thieves Steal Liquor ₹40,000 and ₹15,000 in Cash from Kondhwa Bar

VIDEO: After Dry Fruits and Mithai Robbery Incident in Pune, Thieves Steal Liquor ₹40,000 and ₹15,000 in Cash from Kondhwa Bar

The whole robbery has been caught on CCTV, wherein at least three thieves were seen looking for cash and liquor in the bar.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: After Dry Fruits and Mithai Robbery Incident in Pune, Thieves Steal Liquor ₹40,000 and ₹15,000 in Cash from Kondhwa Bar |

Even as the news of the theft of Amba Barfi and dry fruits from a shop in Yerwada has not become old, a bar in Pune city in the Kondhwa area was looted by thieves on Monday midnight.

After the incident of robbery in which thieves looted liquor bottles worth over ₹40,000 and ₹15,000 in cash, the FIR was lodged by the owner of the Rajaji Bar in Kondhwa, Shubham Annasaheb Tapkir, at Kondhwa Police Station.

The whole robbery has been caught on CCTV, wherein at least three thieves were seen looking for cash and liquor in the bar.

Read Also
Koyta Carnage Grips Pune: 22-Year-Old Slain by Friend in Brutal Attack Over Petty Dispute
article-image

This comes after a recent incident of stealing Amba Barfi and dry fruits in the Yerwada area of the city.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Institute Of Foreign Trade To Open Its 1st Overseas Campus In Dubai
Indian Institute Of Foreign Trade To Open Its 1st Overseas Campus In Dubai
Torrent Power Shares Surge 9% On BSE After Receiving 2 MoU From Maharashtra State Electricity
Torrent Power Shares Surge 9% On BSE After Receiving 2 MoU From Maharashtra State Electricity
ADRE SLRC 2024 Grade 3 Answer Key Released; Check NOW!
ADRE SLRC 2024 Grade 3 Answer Key Released; Check NOW!
Watch: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Indian Institute Of Skills In Mumbai & Vidya Samiksha Kendra In Maharashtra
Watch: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Indian Institute Of Skills In Mumbai & Vidya Samiksha Kendra In Maharashtra
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Afroz Mulla? VBA Announces Candidate For Hadapsar Assembly Seat In Pune

Who Is Afroz Mulla? VBA Announces Candidate For Hadapsar Assembly Seat In Pune

VIDEO: After Dry Fruits and Mithai Robbery Incident in Pune, Thieves Steal Liquor ₹40,000 and...

VIDEO: After Dry Fruits and Mithai Robbery Incident in Pune, Thieves Steal Liquor ₹40,000 and...

Express Trains To Halt At Kirloskarwadi & Sangli; Nagpur-Pune, Nagpur-Solapur Special Trains...

Express Trains To Halt At Kirloskarwadi & Sangli; Nagpur-Pune, Nagpur-Solapur Special Trains...

Pune Video: Girl Dies After Wheel of Concrete Mixer Truck Crushes Her Head Near Kothrud Bus Stand

Pune Video: Girl Dies After Wheel of Concrete Mixer Truck Crushes Her Head Near Kothrud Bus Stand

Central Railway's Pune Division Earns ₹184.90 Crore Revenue In September

Central Railway's Pune Division Earns ₹184.90 Crore Revenue In September