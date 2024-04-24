VIDEO: ABVP Stages Protest Against Pune University's Examination Department |

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday staged a protest against the Examination Department of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). They alleged that many students who had applied for photocopies of their answer sheets following the release of previous semester results are still awaiting their copies even after two months. Some students received the photocopies but reevaluation wasn't conducted, leaving students in a state of uncertainty, the student organisation affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) claimed.

During the protest, the ABVP demanded that students who have applied for photocopies should receive them immediately, the reevaluation process should be completed, and the results of students awaiting revaluation should be declared promptly. Additionally, they demanded that students who pass the revaluation should be refunded the fees of the passed subjects.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Anil Thombre, State Minister, ABVP, said, "It is very regrettable that Pune University, considered to be the 'Oxford of the East,' is playing games with the students." He added that ABVP would continue its protest if their demands weren't met and warned of protesting in front of the Vice-Chancellor's door.

Ishan Abhyankar, a member of ABVP, expressed, "This is a serious concern of negligence; semester exams' photocopies and revaluation marks should be displayed online immediately."

Ashish Tijore, a Computer Science student, remarked, "It has been more than two months since the first semester exams, but the revaluation result has not been declared. With the next semester exam lined up, how will students know if they are eligible to attempt the next semester exam or not? It has put students in confusion."

Meanwhile, Mahesh Kakade, Director, Exam Department, SPPU, denied the allegations. "They are protesting for invalid reasons. Almost 1.5 lakh students applied for photocopy and revaluation, and we have completed 90 per cent of it. Only 112 students are left. After getting the photocopy, at least a minimum of 10 days are required for revaluation. Right now, the date of revaluation has still not lapsed. We are proceeding with things according to the scheduled time."