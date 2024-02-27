VIDEO: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Visit Pimpri-Chinchwad CP Office | Video Screengrab

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his director ex-wife Kiran Rao on Tuesday visited the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner's office. A video of their visit was shared by the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

It was a pleasure to have Indian Film Actor Aamir Khan and Director-Producer Ms. Kiran Rao at Pimpri Chinchwad CP Office today.



They watched in rapt attention as @CP_PCCity along with senior officers took them through the one-of-its-kind Disha Initiative of Pimpri Chinchwad… pic.twitter.com/3SXBzUt871 — पिंपरी चिंचवड पोलीस - Pimpri Chinchwad Police (@PCcityPolice) February 26, 2024

"They (Khan and Rao) watched in rapt attention as the Commissioner, along with senior officers, took them through the one-of-its-kind Disha initiative of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, which aims to create a better future for underprivileged kids from multiple pockets of the city," the post read.

Khan and Rao were seen wearing black T-shirts with the text 'Mostly Laapataa' written on them. 'Laapataa Ladies' is Rao's upcoming film, and the duo is busy promoting it.

The film has been selected as the opening film of the second edition of The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). It will have its Australian premiere on February 29 at the festival ahead of its release on March 1.