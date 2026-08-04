VIDEO: 63-Year-Old Biker Swept Away While Crossing Flooded Weir Near Uruli Kanchan In Pune | Sourced

Pune: A 63-year-old man was swept away along with his motorcycle after attempting to cross a flooded weir on the Mula-Mutha River near Koregaon Mul, close to Uruli Kanchan, on Monday evening. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

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The missing man has been identified as Gangadhar Sahebrao Gote, a resident of Bivari. Search operations continued late into Monday night.

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According to officials and local residents, the incident took place between 6pm and 6.15pm, when nearly one foot of water was flowing over the weir following heavy rainfall in the region. Despite the strong flow, Gote attempted to ride across the submerged stretch. Midway through the crossing, the force of the water caused him to lose control of his motorcycle, and both were swept into the river.

Villagers who witnessed the incident rushed to the spot and began searching for him before informing the authorities. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Fire Brigade and other disaster management agencies later joined the operation. However, officials said the strong current and rising water level made the search difficult.

Residents alleged that emergency teams reached the spot after a delay and claimed that adequate safety measures were not in place despite the river being in spate. They demanded permanent barricades and warning signs at the weir, a complete ban on vehicular movement whenever floodwater flows over the structure during the monsoon, and an inquiry to determine whether there were any lapses in safety arrangements.