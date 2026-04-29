VIDEO: 3 Recovery Agents Of IndusInd Bank Held For Assaulting Man Over Loan Default In Pune's Hadapsar | Video Screengrab

Three recovery agents of IndusInd Bank were arrested by Hadapsar Police for allegedly assaulting a 35-year-old man over pending credit card dues, officials said on Wednesday.

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The accused have been identified as Jay Suhas Kasar (26), Vinit Suhas Kasar (30), both residents of Ghawatenagar, Manjari, and Tanishq Harish Khude (19), a resident of Kodrenagar, Mundhwa.

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According to the police officials, the complainant, a manager residing in Fursungi, had taken a credit card from the bank and had defaulted on a few instalments. On April 27, at around 1pm, the three recovery agents visited the society where the complainant works, near the 15 Number Chowk area in Hadapsar.

Police said the accused allegedly demanded an amount higher than the pending dues and threatened the victim with public humiliation if he failed to pay. When the complainant refused to meet their demands, the agents reportedly abused him verbally and then physically assaulted him with their hands and a wooden stick, causing injuries.

Following the complaint, Hadapsar Police registered a case and arrested all three accused. Police Sub-Inspector Hasan Mulani is currently investigating the matter.

Police said that recovery agents must follow legal procedures while dealing with loan defaulters, and any form of intimidation or violence will be dealt with strictly.