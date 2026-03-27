Victim Women Come Forward via Helpline; Lakhs Extorted In ‘Miracle Stones’ Scam In Ashok Kharat Case | Sourced

Nashik: The scope of the case involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat continues to widen. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter has received an overwhelming response on the helpline numbers issued for complaints, with a flood of calls reported within just a few days.



According to sources, more than 100 calls have already been received, primarily from women in the Nashik, Pune, and Ahilyanagar regions. The complaints reveal not only sexual exploitation but also large-scale financial fraud allegedly carried out by Kharat.



Under the guise of offering “precious” and “miraculous” stones, Kharat reportedly duped people by selling ordinary stones worth around ₹50 at exorbitant prices ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh. Through this scheme, he is believed to have amassed substantial wealth.



Several women have contacted the helpline, accusing him of physical exploitation under the pretext of occult rituals and black magic practices. Based on these complaints, the police are now working to gather stronger evidence in the case.