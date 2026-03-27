SpiceJet Pune-Delhi Flight Delayed By 4 Hours After Technical Issue, Passengers Deboarded | Sourced

Pune: More than 150 passengers on a SpiceJet Pune-bound flight from Delhi faced long delays and discomfort after being made to sit inside the aircraft for over two hours before being deboarded due to a technical issue. The flight eventually reached Pune late at night, over four hours behind schedule.

The flight, operated by a Boeing 737, was originally scheduled to depart at 4.45 pm and arrive in Pune by 6.55pm. Boarding was completed earlier than planned as the departure time was moved up. However, the aircraft remained stationary on the ground for a long time after passengers had boarded.

With no clear updates, passengers began to grow restless. The situation inside the aircraft became uncomfortable due to the heat, even as the delay continued. After waiting for several hours, all passengers were asked to deboard in the evening.

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Later, boarding resumed at night, and the flight finally departed around 9.30pm. It landed in Pune at approximately 11.15pm.

The airline stated that the delay was caused by a technical problem. Initial checks were carried out while passengers were on board, but the process took longer than expected, leading to their deboarding. The airline maintained that essential systems remained functional, though some passengers experienced discomfort due to the weather conditions in Delhi. The flight was cleared for departure once the issue was resolved.