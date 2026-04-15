VHP Calls For Nationwide Anti-Conversion Law Citing TCS Nashik Case, Alleges Wider Network Threatening National Security And Social Harmony

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New Delhi, Apr 15: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday expressed concern over the alleged incidents of religious conversion and "love jihad" in the country, and called for the enactment of a stringent nationwide law to curb illegal religious conversions.

The comment comes in the backdrop of charges of sexual harassment and allegations of forced religious conversion levelled by eight female employees at the TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) office in Nashik -- an incident that has drawn sharp scrutiny and raised serious concerns.

The RSS-affiliate claimed that such activities have extended to multinational corporations and constitute a serious threat to national security and urged all political parties to rise above partisan considerations in addressing the issue.

"The conspiracy exposed in Nashik is not an isolated incident but part of a wider network that appears to be operating across sectors. I appeal to the Central government and state governments to overcome any hesitation and act decisively, keeping in mind national security, the safety of citizens, and social harmony. There is a need for stringent anti-conversion laws across all states as well as at the national level," said VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain in a statement.

He claimed that individuals in influential positions were facilitating the recruitment of like-minded people and subsequently targeting Hindu youths for forced religious practices and conversion.

Jain further alleged that such activities were not limited to a single company and could be prevalent in several other multinational firms and educational institutions.

"It has become evident that it is not limited to TCS alone. The alleged conversion network appears to extend to other institutions — such as firms in Gurugram, Hubli, Hyderabad, and several other tech and multinational companies. Whether all these are interconnected is a matter that needs thorough investigation," Jain said.

Jain also criticised what it termed as attempts to dismiss concerns over such issues as "Islamophobia", stating that raising such matters should not be stigmatised.

"It appears that this radicalised mindset does not allow non-Muslims to coexist freely in such environments. The conspiracy of conversion seems to be operating in multiple places.

"If society begins to oppose or boycott such actions, it should not be termed as 'Islamophobia' — rather, it is a reaction to these acts. The question arises whether coexistence is possible under such circumstances," he said in a video statement.

The VHP further asserted that states which have enacted strict anti-conversion laws have seen better control over such activities.

Last week, the Maharashtra police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by eight female employees, who levelled allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion against their senior colleagues, and the human resources department ignored their complaints.

The TCS on Sunday said that the firm has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, confirming the suspension of employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at its Nashik office.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)