Viral Post Exposes ‘Pan-Gutkha Line’ Across Mumbai's Railway Tracks, Raises Civic Concerns - SEE PHOTO | Mumbai Matters

Mumbai: A photograph shared by the Instagram page Mumbai Matters has sparked widespread discussion online, drawing attention to an all-too-familiar yet often overlooked issue across the city’s suburban railway network.

At first glance, the image, captured at Matunga station, appears almost scenic, a routine frame of railway tracks stretching into the distance. However, a closer inspection reveals a striking red line running between the tracks. What might initially be mistaken for paint is, in fact, something far more concerning.

Matunga @Central_Railway



The ballast has been painted Red for Free by the Pan Gutkha Chewing & Spitting Passengers Union.



BTW it's the same scene at all Mumbai stations.. pic.twitter.com/RWLLj7zEJN — मुंबई Matters™🇮🇳 (@mumbaimatterz) April 15, 2026

The caption accompanying the post uses sharp irony, stating that the ballast has been “painted red for free by the Pan Gutkha Chewing & Spitting Passengers Union.” The visual, paired with the caption, underlines a grim reality: the red streak is the result of years of accumulated gutkha and paan spit from commuters.

The user further clarifies that this is not an isolated case specific to Matunga, but a pattern visible across multiple railway stations in Mumbai. The so-called “pan-gutkha line” has, over time, become a common sight, normalised to the extent that it rarely draws immediate attention unless deliberately pointed out.

The post has reignited conversations around civic sense and public hygiene. Despite repeated awareness campaigns and fines imposed for spitting in public places, the issue continues to persist. Commuters and residents alike have often raised concerns about the health hazards and the degrading visual impact such practices have on public infrastructure.

The image also raises pertinent questions about enforcement. While railway authorities and civic bodies have introduced measures to curb spitting, including penalties and signage, the effectiveness of these actions remains under scrutiny. The continued presence of such visible markers suggests gaps in both monitoring and behavioural change.

The viral post serves as a reminder that everyday actions, often dismissed as trivial, collectively shape the condition of public spaces.

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