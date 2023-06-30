Varkari Wrestlers Shine at Pandharpur: Baliram Bahirwar, Sakharam Najan, And Bhaskar Kadam Claim Warkari Kusti Mahavir Titles |

Beed's Baliram Bahirwar, in the age group between 55 and 65, clinched the Varkari wrestling competition Shree Samarth Vishnudas Warkari Kusti Mahavir title, while Sakharam Najan from Parbhani, in the age group over 70, emerged as the champion in the Jyeshtha Warkari Mahavir category. In the Warkari Kusti Mahavir division, Bhaskar Kadam, in the 16 and 25 age group, claimed the title.

The event, organized at Pandharpur by Vishwa Shanti Kendra (Alandi), MAEER'S MIT, Pune, India, Sri Kshetra Alandi-Dehu-Pandharpur Area Development Committee, Pune, and Maharashtra State Kustigir Parishad witnessed the participation of over 250 varkaris from Solapur, Aurangabad, Nanded, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Jalna, Ausa, Latur, and Karnataka.

The winners were felicitated with honors, including the feta (traditional headgear) of honour, idol, shawl, memento, medal, cash, and a sword. Dignitaries like Babanrao Pachpute, Hind Kesari Dinanath Singh, Maharashtra Kesari Pai Appasaheb Kadam, and Vishnutatya Joshilkar graced the occasion as guests of honor.

Prominent personalities like founder president of Vishwashanti Center Dr Vishwanath Karad, progressive farmer Kashiram Karad, Executive President of MIT World Peace University Rahul Vishwanath Karad, Executive President of MIT ADT University Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Varkari Kusti Mahaveer Tournament Coordinating Committee Secretary Vilas Kathure, and Dr PG Dhanve presented the prizes to the victorious wrestlers.