Varandha Ghat Closed For Heavy Vehicles During Monsoons, Passengers Forced to Take Longer Route

In a move to ensure the safety of travellers, Varandha Ghat on the Bhor-Mahad road has been closed for heavy vehicle traffic due to the potential risk of landslides during the monsoon season. The district Collector of Raigad-Alibag has issued orders to implement this precautionary measure, affecting commuters and causing inconvenience.



Effective from July 1 until September 30, the closure of the Bhor-Mahad road for heavy vehicles will necessitate an alternative and longer route through Tamhini Ghat for passengers. This decision follows last year's closure of the same road during the rainy season, which prompted the authorities to take proactive measures this year to ensure safety.



To enforce the order, the Mahad Police have been directed to ensure compliance with the closure and monitor traffic accordingly. As part of their efforts, the Mahad MIDC Police have installed a ghat bandh board at Bhor Phata in Rajewadi, Mahad. However, there has been no response from the Bhor administration regarding the closure, leaving motorists travelling to Konkan via the Bhor route facing inconvenience and disruption to their journey.

Decision to mitigate the risk of landslides

The closure of Varandha Ghat for heavy vehicles aims to mitigate the risk of landslides and enhance the safety of commuters during the monsoon season. The district collectors urge all motorists to adhere to the closure order and take the designated alternative route via Tamhini Ghat. While the longer route may lead to increased travel time and fatigue for passengers, prioritizing safety remains paramount.



Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will assess the road conditions to determine if an earlier reopening is possible. In the meantime, commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, considering the longer route and potential delays caused by the closure of Varandha Ghat.