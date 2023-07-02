Pune: BJP Leader Madhukar Musale Booked For Hindering Road Work

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police have filed a case against Madhukar Musale, husband of a former corporator of Pune Municipal Corporation and a prominent BJP leader, for impeding the ongoing road concreting work in Baner. The junior engineer of Pune Municipal Corporation lodged a formal complaint with the police regarding the incident. The interruption occurred on June 30 around 12:30 pm when government staff was actively engaged in their work.



According to the police, the incident unfolded on Friday afternoon as Pune Municipal Corporation officials were excavating the road for the concreting process near the Pashan-Sus flyover in Baner. Madhukar Musale arrived at the site and insisted that the work be halted, claiming ownership of the land and possessing relevant documents to support his claim. Despite the officials' objections, he prevented them from continuing their work, prompting the PMC officials to swiftly report the matter to the police.



A case has been registered against Madhukar Musale under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code at Hinjewadi police station. Authorities are currently conducting further investigations into the incident.



This incident has raised concerns regarding the obstruction of public works and the misuse of authority. As the police delve deeper into the matter, citizens eagerly await updates on the legal proceedings. The Pimpri Chinchwad Police's proactive response in initiating legal action against the accused sends a strong message that such disruptions will not be tolerated.

