UPSC Postpones Civil Services And Indian Forest Service Exam 2026 Notification Due To Administrative Reasons

The Union Public Service Commission has postponed the official notification of the Civil Services Exam and the Indian Forest Service Exam, 2026, due to administrative reasons, which was scheduled to be released on January 14.

UPSC Postpones Civil Services And Indian Forest Service Exam 2026 Notification Due To Administrative Reasons pic.twitter.com/iEQYcNljat — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) January 13, 2026

A release on the official UPSC website mentioned, “The Notification of Civil Services Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026, scheduled to be notified on 14.01.2026, has now been postponed due to administrative reasons and the same will be notified in due course”

As per the calendar released earlier, the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 is scheduled for May 24, 2026, with the official notification expected on January 14, 2026, and applications closing February 3, 2026.

Following the release of the notification, the online registration date, examination dates and result date will be made clearer. When the Commission releases the notification can be downloaded from the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Eligibility requires a Bachelor's degree and being at least 21 years old. The UPSC Civil Services exam is conducted in three stages. The first stage is the preliminary stage (prelims), which is a written exam, involving objective papers (GS Paper I & CSAT), acting as a screening test for the Mains exam.

The Mains exam is in the last week of August 2026. Following this, the candidates who clear the Mains exam will be called for a personality test, which will be the final stage of selection, after which a list of recommended candidates will be released by UPSC.