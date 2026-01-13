 Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur Industries Tap Global Markets Through Amazon, Boost State Economy
Industries from Pune, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad in Maharashtra have taken a leap into the international markets as they have exported goods worth millions of dollars through Amazon, making a significant contribution to the state and national economies.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
The major cities in Maharashtra exporting through Amazon are Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Kolhapur, and Raigad. The most in-demand products from the state on the international level include household goods, toys, health and personal care products, kitchenware, and office supplies. The major markets for sellers from Maharashtra are the USA, UK, Canada, UAE, and Germany.

Currently, Amazon Global Selling includes over 22,000 exporters from various parts of Maharashtra. This initiative is receiving a good response from across the country, and now includes sellers from over 200 Indian cities. This has enabled exporters from smaller cities like Raigad to achieve sales of $22 million in 2024. 

Amazon Global Selling empowers Indian sellers to create global brands by selling their products to millions of customers in over 18 global marketplaces, including the USA, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, and Singapore.

Total Exports of $20 Billion

Through the Amazon Global Selling program, over 200,000 Indian exporters have achieved a total of $20 billion in e-commerce exports between 2018 and 2025. Amazon had initially set a target of achieving $10 billion in e-commerce exports from India by 2025, which was later increased to $20 billion. 

Amazon has achieved this target ahead of schedule. Amazon's flagship e-commerce export program, Amazon Global Selling, was launched in 2015. This program has provided Indian exporters with the opportunity to sell over 750 million 'Made in India' products to millions of customers worldwide. Over the past year, the total number of sellers in this program has increased by more than 33 per cent.

Amazon Global Selling Sellers in Maharashtra

Total Exporters - Over 22,000

Major Exporting Cities - Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Kolhapur, Raigad

Most In-Demand Categories - Home Goods, Toys, Health, Personal Care, Kitchen and Office Products


Major Markets - USA, UK, Canada, UAE, Germany

