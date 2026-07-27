VIDEO: Truck Loses Control, Plunges Off MIDC Bypass In Sinnar; Entire Incident Caught On CCTV | Sourced

Nashik, July 27: A truck lost control while travelling on the Sinnar MIDC Bypass Road, crashed through the flyover barrier, and plunged onto the road below in a major accident that occurred on July 25. CCTV footage of the incident has now surfaced on social media and is being widely shared.

The CCTV footage shows the truck moving at a high speed along the bypass before it suddenly veers out of control. Within seconds, the vehicle breaks through the flyover barrier and falls onto the road below. The impact of the crash was severe, leaving the truck extensively damaged.

The truck driver sustained serious injuries in the accident and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment.

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Following the incident, police launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Officials are examining whether the crash was caused by overspeeding, a mechanical failure, or any other factor. The CCTV footage is also being reviewed as part of the probe.

The incident has once again come into the spotlight after the video of the crash went viral on social media. The dramatic footage has sparked concern among residents, with many urging motorists to follow traffic rules and drive safely, especially on elevated roads and bypass stretches.

The accident also caused panic in the area as locals rushed to the spot after the truck fell from the flyover. Police have assured that patrolling will be increased in the accident-prone stretch to improve road safety and prevent similar incidents in the future.