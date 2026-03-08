Union Minister Raksha Khadse Inaugurates ‘Asmita League’ In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar On Women’s Day | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse inaugurated the ‘Asmita League’ on International Women’s Day to create awareness about sports and provide opportunities for sportswomen from both urban and rural areas. Khadse appealed to women to participate in sports activities in large numbers.

The event was held at the Divisional Sports Complex on the occasion of International Women’s Day, where various sports events were organised. A cycle rally and walkathon were flagged off by Khadse.

District Collector Deelip Swami, Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director Dr Monika Ghuge, District Sports Officer Shekhar Patil, Fit India Ambassador and bodybuilder Vikram Jadhav, along with officers, employees and women athletes, were present in large numbers.

Khadse said that a target has been set to make India a developed nation by 2036. Along with technological development, people should also be physically and mentally strong. She said the younger generation should take care of their health by participating in various sports activities.

She said there are ample career opportunities in sports beyond cricket, and parents should encourage their children to participate in different sports.

As part of the Khelo India campaign, the Asmita League has been launched in various districts across the country on Women’s Day. Women will be provided opportunities to participate in sports activities. There are several career options in the sports sector, including trainer, manager and other roles, she said.

Khadse also felicitated girls who had excelled in various sports at the national level.

District Collector Deelip Swami and SAI Director Dr Monika Ghuge congratulated women on the occasion of International Women’s Day and appealed to them to join the sports sector in large numbers.