Under CM Relief Fund ₹8.21 Crore Aid Extended To 1,067 Patients In Nanded | File Pic & AI

Nanded, April 17: In a significant boost to healthcare support for the underprivileged, as many as 1,067 patients in Nanded district have received financial assistance of approximately Rs 8.21 crore during the current financial year under the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Fund.

The scheme has emerged as a crucial lifeline for eligible patients who were unable to access aid through other government health schemes. The initiative, driven by the vision of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has introduced several reforms aimed at ensuring faster and transparent assistance.

Key improvements include the establishment of dedicated district cells, a paperless application process, and swift disposal of applications. Additionally, support is being strengthened through collaborations with charitable hospitals, institutions, donors, and crowdfunding platforms.

Officials said that these reforms have significantly enhanced transparency and accelerated the pace of aid distribution, ensuring timely financial assistance to a larger number of needy patients.

Financial aid under the scheme covers treatment for around 20 serious medical conditions, including cochlear implants (for children aged 2–6 years), heart, liver, kidney, lung and bone marrow transplants, joint replacements, cancer surgeries, dialysis, neurological disorders, accident-related injuries, neonatal illnesses, burn and electric shock cases, among others.

In a recent development, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Cell, BPCL Foundation, and Tata Memorial Centre to support cancer treatment for children. This initiative will enable dedicated funding through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), making quality cancer care more accessible and reducing the financial burden on families.

Between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, a total of 40,776 patients across Maharashtra received medical assistance amounting to Rs 333.06 crore under the scheme. Of these, Nanded district alone accounted for Rs 8.21 crore distributed among 1,067 beneficiaries.

Appealing to citizens, Rameshwar Naik, head of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Charitable Hospital Assistance Cell, urged eligible patients to avail the benefits of the scheme.