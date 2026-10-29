‘Ujani Water Belongs To Farmers, Not Data Centres’: Rohit Pawar Backs October 31 Protest | File Pic

Pune, October 29: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), MLA Rohit Pawar, on Thursday questioned the Maharashtra government’s decision to promote large data centre projects in the state, alleging that they could put additional pressure on water resources, electricity supply, agriculture and the environment. He announced his support for a major farmers’ agitation against the proposed AI data centre project near Ujani dam on October 31, asserting that local communities must be consulted before such projects are undertaken.

Pawar, during a presentation in Pune, said, “Ujani’s water belongs to us, the land belongs to us, and if projects are being brought here without consulting us, we will not allow them to proceed.”

He said thousands of farmers, agricultural labourers and residents from three districts were expected to participate in the agitation at Bhimanagar, near Ujani dam.

Pune, Maharashtra: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar says, "The Ujjani Dam lies on the border of Pune and Solapur districts. Work on a 1,500 MW AI data centre has begun there. Along with this, a nuclear power plant will also be built there. Several other projects will also be developed in the area, which will lead to large-scale water consumption. The floating solar plant will reduce the fish population there, creating significant problems for fishermen. If the water is used for these projects, it will no longer be available to us. It will evaporate, which could lead to drought in the area. That is why local people are opposing this project, and we are opposing it as well. Farmers will hold a major protest there on October 31. We will go there to extend our support to them." — IANS (@ians_india) October 29, 2026

Questions over water allocation amid drought concerns

Pawar claimed that the proposed project could require at least seven to nine TMC of water once completed over the next three years, potentially affecting water availability for drinking and irrigation. He also referred to a proposed nuclear power project in the region and questioned the cumulative impact of these developments on local resources.

“Who has the first right over Ujani’s water — people who need drinking water, farmers, industries or data centres?” he asked, questioning whether the government would prioritise drinking water and agriculture if the state faced a severe drought.

Referring to the possibility of below-normal rainfall due to El Niño, Pawar said Maharashtra could face serious water stress. He demanded a written assurance from the government that water meant for drinking and irrigation would not be diverted to data centres during a drought.

He said, “If a drought like the one in 1972 occurs, will the government stop water supply to data centres and ensure that drinking water and agriculture receive priority?”

Pawar also questioned whether the project would receive water from Ujani dam or from sources earmarked for industrial use.

Environment, pollution and Maharashtra’s project priorities

Pawar alleged that data centres could contribute to air and noise pollution, generate substantial heat and affect wildlife and aquatic habitats. Citing figures presented during the briefing, he claimed that temperatures within a 10-km radius could rise by four to five degrees Celsius.

He also raised concerns about noise from cooling systems, fans and generators, with the presentation citing sound levels of up to 96 decibels.

Questioning the state’s investment priorities, Pawar said Maharashtra was attracting data centre projects while major semiconductor manufacturing investments were going to Gujarat and other states.

“Give us an automobile hub, a textile hub or a chip manufacturing hub. Unfortunately, such projects are going to Gujarat or other states, while Maharashtra is getting data centre projects,” he said.

He further alleged that the proposed development near Bhimashankar could cause extensive environmental damage. Pawar questioned changes to the state’s data centre policy, including the reduction in the renewable energy requirement from 100% to 51%, and raised concerns about government subsidies, electricity concessions and interest waivers.

He also referred to the proposed floating solar power, battery storage, green hydrogen and nuclear energy projects, arguing that their combined environmental and water requirements needed detailed scrutiny. He said Ujani reservoir’s importance to agriculture, fisheries and biodiversity must be considered, including the proposal to secure Ramsar-site recognition for the wetland.

Questions over Ajit Pawar crash investigation

Pawar also raised questions about the investigation into the plane crash that killed former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Referring to Ajit Pawar’s son Jay Pawar visiting the CID office, he said, “Jay is Ajit Dada’s son, and he has every right to visit the investigating agency and seek answers.”

He questioned why the investigation had not commenced despite an order transferring it to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Pawar said he would address the issue in detail after completing a separate presentation that he described as important.

He said, “There is a major presentation of mine still pending. Once I complete it, I will take up these matters. I did not want to disturb the Diwali celebrations in the state, which is why I postponed it.”

Raises questions over Rana Suryavanshi case

Pawar sought a thorough investigation into the Rana Suryavanshi case, questioning the security arrangements provided to him and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Some people are saying that the attack was staged. This must be investigated. Why was different security provided in Solapur? If he is such a wealthy person, why did he not have his own security?” he asked.

He also questioned the alleged distribution of trees worth Rs 10 lakh and asked why three of Suryavanshi’s friends had not been apprehended. Pawar called for an investigation into who was supporting Suryavanshi, adding that the matter was now being investigated by Dattatreya Date.

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Graduate election results and Zilla Parishad polls

Commenting on the Graduate and Teachers’ Constituency election results, Pawar said the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s work had reached voters.

He said, “We are people from among the people. We have participated in several agitations and understood the issues troubling voters. We knew our candidates would win because we understood what was on people’s minds.”

He also announced plans for a ‘Smart Graduate’ programme across five districts, aimed at helping graduates develop skills beyond their formal degrees.

On the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections, Pawar said the prevailing drought situation should be considered while deciding the election schedule.

He also challenged senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule to discuss the allocation of major projects to Maharashtra publicly, saying leaders should be prepared to answer questions before the media.