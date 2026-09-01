Uber, Rapido Seek RTO Nod To Launch E-Bike Taxis In Pune | File Pics

Pune: The proposed launch of e-bike taxi services in Pune has gained momentum, with app-based mobility companies Uber and Rapido approaching the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) for permission to start operations in the city.

The move comes after the state Transport Department implemented a new aggregator policy for app-based passenger transport companies. Following the applications, the Pune RTO is set to initiate a detailed verification process to assess whether the companies meet the guidelines and safety requirements prescribed under the policy.

The RTO administration will form a special team to inspect various aspects of the proposed services, including passenger safety, the technical condition of e-bikes and the availability of necessary permits and documents. The team is also expected to visit the Pune offices of the companies to verify the information submitted by them.

Final decision to be taken by STA

Once the verification process is completed, the Pune RTO will prepare a detailed report and submit it to the State Transport Authority (STA). The findings of the report will then be discussed by the authority before taking a final decision on whether Uber and Rapido should be permitted to operate e-bike taxi services in Pune.

Pune Regional Transport Officer Archana Gaikwad said the RTO has received applications from both companies and that their compliance with the aggregator policy and safety norms will be thoroughly examined.

“Applications have been received from Uber and Rapido to start e-bike taxi services in Pune. A detailed inspection will be carried out to verify whether the companies are complying with all the guidelines under the aggregator policy and the prescribed safety norms. A report will subsequently be submitted to the STA,” Gaikwad said.

Meanwhile, the companies are also planning to set up offices in the city, which could help address passenger-related issues and facilitate the operation of the proposed services.