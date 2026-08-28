Two Women Killed After Speeding Car Rams Scooter In Pune's Baramati | Representative Image

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: Two women were killed in a road accident after a speeding car allegedly rammed into their scooter on the Baramati MIDC-Pencil Chowk road in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said.

The accident occurred on the afternoon of August 27 near Hirakani Godown, when the two women were travelling on a scooter.

Details of the accident

According to the complaint, a car allegedly hit the scooter from behind. The car was allegedly being driven at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner while disregarding traffic rules.

The two women sustained serious injuries in the collision and died.

The deceased have been identified as Sangita Pradeep Londhe, 38, and Manisha Baban Shinde, 43. Both women were employed at a private company in Baramati.

Case registered against driver

The complaint was filed by Pradeep Baban Londhe, 48, a resident of Pimpard in Phaltan taluka of Satara district. Sangita Londhe was his wife.

Following the incident, a case was registered against the alleged car driver, Shubham Shivaji Khamkar, a resident of Patas, Tamkhada, at Baramati Taluka Police Station.

The case has been registered under Crime Register No. 405/2026 under Sections 106, 281, 125(a) and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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Police investigation underway

Police said the investigation is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Shrirang Shinde under the guidance of Police Inspector Narayan Pawar, officer in charge of Baramati Taluka Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)