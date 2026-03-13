Two Minor Sisters Go Missing In Nashik's Igatpuri; Kidnapping Case Registered | Representative Image

Nashik: A shocking incident has come to light in which two minor sisters have gone missing from the Titoli Railway Quarters area in Igatpuri Taluka. In connection with this matter, a case of kidnapping has been registered against an unidentified individual at the Igatpuri Police Station.

According to the information received, the two daughters of Manda Santosh Bhorge (Age: 30; Resident: Titoli Railway Quarters, Taluka Igatpuri) went missing on the afternoon of March 10, 2026, sometime after 1:00 PM, from the vacant railway quarters area located near their home. It is suspected that an unidentified individual lured them away and abducted them.

In this regard, Case No. 38/2026 was registered at the Igatpuri Police Station on March 11, 2026, at 2:30 PM, under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Further investigation into this case is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector K. P. Bhojane, and various police teams have been deployed to search for the girls. Additionally, all possible measures are being undertaken, including the examination of CCTV footage, local enquiries, and conducting extensive searches in the surrounding areas. Police Appeal

If anyone obtains any information regarding these girls or has seen them anywhere, they are urged to contact the Igatpuri Police Station immediately. The police have appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious individuals or incidents without delay.

This incident has created an atmosphere of concern within the Igatpuri area. The police have intensified their investigation, and hopes are being expressed that the girls will be located as soon as possible.